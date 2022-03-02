AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.51 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51, Yahoo Finance reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,817.06 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,145.16 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,976.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,830.72.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.17.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

