Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,539,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

LRCX stock opened at $540.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $501.67 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

