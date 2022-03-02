Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Target Price at $37.75

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in FOX by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FOX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

