Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Down 5.4%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.40. 130,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,782,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

