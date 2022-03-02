Analysts Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) PT at $27.25

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

