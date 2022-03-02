WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.25

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.2505 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.
WPP has decreased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years. WPP has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62. WPP has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $83.69.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WPP by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
