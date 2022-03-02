WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.25

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.2505 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

WPP has decreased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years. WPP has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62. WPP has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $83.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $774.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WPP by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.