AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $149.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE ABBV opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

