Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.13

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 54064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

