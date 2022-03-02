Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $221.50 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average is $228.81. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.