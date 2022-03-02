Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.39. Dana has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

