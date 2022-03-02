SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $3,150.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

Several research firms have commented on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SGSOY opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. SGS has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $33.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

