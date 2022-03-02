SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $3,150.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SGS stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SGS has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $33.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

