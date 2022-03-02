Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 35,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,250,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company has a market cap of $841.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 1,225.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,010 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

