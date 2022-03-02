ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Up 13%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares rose 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 5,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 670,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

GWH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,306,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,310,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

