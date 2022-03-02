Hancock Whitney Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

HWC stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 968,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

