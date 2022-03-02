Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Up to $207.50

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $207.50, but opened at $214.91. Paylocity shares last traded at $212.42, with a volume of 1,903 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Paylocity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Paylocity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

