Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 62.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

