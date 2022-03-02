Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Clarus has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $825.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Clarus by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Clarus by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clarus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

