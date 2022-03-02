Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $119.92 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.