Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $126.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $124.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.