Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.15 and the highest is $7.42. Charter Communications reported earnings of $4.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $30.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $35.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $38.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.35 to $49.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $594.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $608.18 and a 200-day moving average of $680.27. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

