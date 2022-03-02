Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

NETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 8,059.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the second quarter valued at $389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Eneti by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eneti by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.