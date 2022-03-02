70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 21st

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.
70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.
About 70489 (PAA.TO) (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.