B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Purchases $19,900.20 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Renee E. Labran bought 340 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.53 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

