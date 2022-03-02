B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Purchases $19,900.20 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Renee E. Labran bought 340 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.53 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:RILY opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
