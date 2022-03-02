World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Update

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WQGA opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WQGA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,452,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

