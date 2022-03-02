Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canopy Growth (CGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$9.60 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00.

2/10/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

2/3/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.00.

2/1/2022 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$16.30 to C$9.60.

1/25/2022 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$18.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

