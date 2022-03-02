$1.70 EPS Expected for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shell’s earnings. Shell reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shell.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. Shell has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

