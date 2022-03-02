Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

