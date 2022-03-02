Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.
