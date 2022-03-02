Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives $129.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PROSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosus from €128.00 ($143.82) to €122.00 ($137.08) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prosus from €140.00 ($157.30) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $12.27 on Friday. Prosus has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

