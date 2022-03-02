VeChain (VET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $345.84 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $345.84 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000080 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007069 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

