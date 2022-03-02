QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1263 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

QBIEY opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. QBE Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

