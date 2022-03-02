QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1263 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
QBIEY opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. QBE Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $9.45.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.