Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 945 ($12.68) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 929.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 892.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.97) to GBX 1,027 ($13.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 1,045 ($14.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.94) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,029.50 ($13.81).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

