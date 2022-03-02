BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BREI stock opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.16) on Wednesday. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 68.20 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.20 ($1.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £208.45 million and a PE ratio of 9.91.
About BMO Real Estate Investments (Get Rating)
