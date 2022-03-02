Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canon were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,723,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 611.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 198,815 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 148,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canon by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 113,315 shares during the last quarter.

CAJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Canon stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

