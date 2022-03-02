Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

