Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

