Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 418 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $241.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

