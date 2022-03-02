Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 550 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $313.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.86. Waters Co. has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

