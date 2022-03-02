Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Decreases By 72.4%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 185,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACX opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Pioneer Merger has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 721.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 98,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 1,649.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 1,349.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 70,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 841,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 282,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

