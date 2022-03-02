Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.