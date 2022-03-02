Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monterey Bio Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.