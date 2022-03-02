Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

