Studio Investment Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,145,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $543.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.21. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

