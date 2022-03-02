Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at $117,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

VSH opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

