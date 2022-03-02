89,100 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vistra by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

