Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $174.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day moving average of $189.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.