Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in VMware by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

VMware stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.