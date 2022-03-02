Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,842 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDQ stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $27.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.