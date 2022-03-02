iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 712.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 526.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

