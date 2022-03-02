Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Antero Resources by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 844,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 550,037 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Antero Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,788 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.